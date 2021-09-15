Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,795 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.