Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,201 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $2,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $237,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.