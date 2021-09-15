Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,756 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

