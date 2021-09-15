RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

RKLB opened at 15.78 on Monday. RocketLab has a 52 week low of 9.50 and a 52 week high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.