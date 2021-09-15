Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

RROTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.55 on Monday. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.