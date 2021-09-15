Rope Achieves Market Cap of $340,849.77 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $12.17 or 0.00025243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $340,849.77 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

