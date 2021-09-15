Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

