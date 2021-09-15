Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $7.30 on Monday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Tide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

