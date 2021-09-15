Royal Bank of Canada Boosts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $55.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGNX. Barclays raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

