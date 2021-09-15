Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after buying an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,460,000 after buying an additional 215,546 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.57. 6,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.