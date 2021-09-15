Rubic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $970,469.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Rubic has a market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $970,469.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.26 or 0.07196528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.36 or 1.00056753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00869279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. "

