Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,582.00. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

