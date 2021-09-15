Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

CARE stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

