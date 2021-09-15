Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,366,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.