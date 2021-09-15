Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,393 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of IDT worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in IDT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.14. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.