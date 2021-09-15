Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,335 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

HUBG stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

