Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,522 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

