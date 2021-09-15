Ruth Ann Keene Sells 7,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

