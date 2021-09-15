Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,032. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.