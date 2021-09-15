S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 775

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 705 ($9.21).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 729.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.64. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -987.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

