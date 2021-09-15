S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

