Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.