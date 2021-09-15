salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,092,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.16. 4,619,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,545. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.