Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.