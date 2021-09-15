Sam Levinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $149,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Sam Levinson purchased 6,899 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $227,529.02.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson bought 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson bought 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson bought 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

