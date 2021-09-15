Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to “Outperform”

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MCHVF opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.