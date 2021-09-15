Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to “Outperform”

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
MCHVF opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
MGM China Company Profile
