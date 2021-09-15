Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Outperform

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.90 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

