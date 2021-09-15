Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SC. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of SC opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.