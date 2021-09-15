Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 781,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $48,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

