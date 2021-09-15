Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

