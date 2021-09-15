Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 635,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 492.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,992. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.