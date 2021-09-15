Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

SCHX traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. 9,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

