SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

