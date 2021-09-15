Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.