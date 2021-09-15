Seaport Res Ptn Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of RPM opened at $79.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $10,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

