Secret Price Tops $2.25 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004686 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $156.63 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00438356 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.01020531 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.