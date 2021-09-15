Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 1,800 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

