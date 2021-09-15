Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.