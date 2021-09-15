Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

