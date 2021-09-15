Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

