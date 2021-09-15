Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.