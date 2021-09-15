Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

NYSE:PKI opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

