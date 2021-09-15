Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,884 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

