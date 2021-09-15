Sei Investments Co. Buys 31,671 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBNK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.