Sei Investments Co. Buys 59,695 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.