Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.75

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 33654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

