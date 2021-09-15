SelectQuote, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

