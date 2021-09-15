Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

