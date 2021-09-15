Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,858. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $52,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

