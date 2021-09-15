Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.84. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

